Black man calls 911 for help -- and winds up getting shot by cop 10 times

A Black man from Virginia called 911 seeking help but wound up getting shot by a police officer ten times despite being unarmed.

NBC Washington reports that 32-year-old Isiah Brown was given a ride back to his Spotsylvania County home by a sheriff's deputy this week after his car broke down at a nearby gas station.

However, shortly after arriving home, Brown grew worried about his car getting towed and called 911 to see if the deputy could give him a ride back to the car.

The deputy arrived back at the home and opened fire on Brown "within minutes," reports NBC Washington. He is currently being treated for ten bullet wounds in intensive care.

Virginia State Police say they are investigating the shooting and so far have given no explanation as to why the deputy began shooting Brown, whom they confirmed as unarmed at the time of the shooting.

The State Police also said that they are in possession of body camera footage of the incident but are not going to release it publicly.