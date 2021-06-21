California high schoolers hurl tortillas at Hispanic athletes during basketball playoff: report
Coronado High School basketball game (CBS8).

On Monday, CBS8 reported that people in Coronado, California are outraged following an incident in which local high schoolers threw tortillas at the mostly-Hispanic visiting basketball team from Orange Glen during the playoffs.

"After a playoff basketball game between Orange Glen and Coronado, tortillas were thrown in the direction of Orange Glen High School athletes. The incident comes just a week after students in the Coronado Unified School District held a walk against racism for a second year in a row citing racism within their schools amongst their own classmates," reported Chris Gros.

"It's disturbing," Orange Glen assistant coach Lizardo Reynoso told CBS8. "Our guys are still kind of bothered, especially a lot of our Hispanic guys, like why would they do that. They understand that there's a lot of racism and hate going on today but to top that off with a defeat after working so hard all year, it's like a slap in the face."

"This behavior is reprehensible," said Coronado Superintendent Karl Mueller. "We cannot allow anyone in our community to be made to feel unwelcome and we send our deep and sincere apology to the Orange Glen community ... swift action will be taken to address all those involved and they will be held accountable."

This incident comes after a number of racial controversies at schools all over the country, including a situation at Mead High School in Longmont, Colorado where three students posed for a blackface re-enactment of George Floyd's murder, and a student in Connecticut who targeted a Black classmate with racial slurs on Snapchat.

Watch the original report below: