Oklahoma Republican praises 'the rod' in rejecting bill to ban corporal punishment of disabled kids
A man holding a belt (Shutterstock)

Republicans in Oklahoma this week rejected a piece of legislation that would have barred using corporal punishment on disabled children, with one GOP lawmaker saying that using physical violence against kids with disabilities was part of God's plan.

As Oklahoma City's Fox 25 reports, the bill was proposed by Republican State Rep. John Talley, who told the network that he didn't believe kids with special needs should have to go through the same kind of harsh punishments that he received as a child.

However, his arguments fell on deaf ears among many of his Republican colleagues, and the measure failed in a vote on the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives in Tuesday.

One of the Republicans to object to the bill was Oklahoma State Rep. Jim Olsen, who quoted scripture to justify harsh physical punishments for kids with disabilities.

"'The rod and reproof give wisdom, but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame,'" Olsen said in quoting from Proverbs 29:15. "So that would seem to endorse the use of corporal punishment! So how would you reconcile this bill with the scripture's counsel on this matter?"

Watch the video below or at this link.


