Kentucky judge allegedly tried to kill report that he walked around courthouse in his underwear

The ABA Journal reported Tuesday that a Kentucky judge is being accused of trying to kill a report that he walked around the courthouse in his underwear. The judge also allegedly attempted to intimidate the witnesses in his ethics case.
It all began when Judge James T. Jameson was questioned about an ankle-monitoring program. Investigating that case, the public radio station WKMS at Murray State University filed a request for security footage from the courthouse. That's when Judge Jameson realized what would be seen on the tapes.
He reportedly called the university president and the station manager trying to get them to stop the story, according to court filings in the case.
Before the underwear scandal, Jameson was under investigation for letting people on house arrest choose from only one ankle monitoring brand and using his power to promote treatment facilities he started through an incarceration program.
"The other new allegation against Jameson claims that he intimidated witnesses in the ethics proceeding and instructed his judicial staff to “blatantly violate the law” by refusing to cooperate with a subpoena by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission," the ABA Journal reported.
Speaking to the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, lawyer Richard Walter explained that Jameson would sometimes work into the early-morning hours and spend the night at the courthouse.
“No one that knows him would consider Judge Jameson anything other than an honest public official who has worked hard to ensure that justice is delivered the same for everyone that comes through the court he serves,” Walter wrote.
Those late nights appear to be when he was wandering around the halls of the courthouse in his underpants.