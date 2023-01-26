Florida GOP lawmaker gives colleagues grenades as a goodwill gesture
One Republican member of the House of Representatives is sending message of encouragement to his colleagues -- and also some grenades.

As flagged by Daily Mail politics reporter Morgan Philips, Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) this week passed out some grenades to his fellow Republicans along with a note encouraging them to be cooperative and diligent.

"Welcoming you to a mission-oriented 118th Congress," the letter begins. "I am eager to get to work for the American people, and I look forward to working with you to deliver on this commitment."

Mills then explained the significance of the grenades he was handing out with the letter.

"In that spirit, it is my pleasure to give you a 40mm grenade, made for a MK19 grenade launcher," he wrote. "These are manufactured in the Sunshine State and first developed for the Vietnam War."

Mills' letter also featured a note at the bottom of the page informing recipients that "these Florida manufactured 40mm grenades are inert," which means that there will most likely not be any stories of exploding lawmakers in the coming days.

Mills gained some notoriety last year when he bragged about being a businessman who sold teargas cannisters that were deployed against Black Lives Matter demonstrators in the summer of 2020.


