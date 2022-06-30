'Bring this queer to jail!' Louisiana councilman-elect caught hurling anti-gay slurs in bar fight

According to KLFY, a former police chief just elected to the city council in Abbeville, Louisiana, was caught on film spewing slurs in a bar fight, with the footage released the night before he's set to be sworn into office.

"Body camera footage obtained by News Ten from the Abbeville Police Department shows newly elected city councilman Tony Hardy getting into a fight at a local bar and using homophobic slurs," reported Britt Lofaso. "At the time, Hardy was still a political candidate running for office."

"'Hey queer boy, hey queer boy. You’ll never get a bleep chance like that again. You’ll never get another chance like that. I’ll hurt you next time, bleep,' Hardy is heard saying to a man he had gotten into the fight with in the body camera footage," said the report. "After yelling at the man, Hardy turns to a police officer and says, 'Hey, I’m not doing nothing. Do your bleeping job. Bring that bleep to jail. Bring this queer to jail.'"

"According to the incident report from Abbeville Police, when officers arrived, Hardy and an unidentified man were in an verbal altercation. The report says both men were irate. Officers separated the men and then spoke with the bar owner who said she did not want to kick anyone out but wanted the men separated. While officers were speaking with the bar owner, the report says Hardy and a different man got into a verbal fight, and it became physical," said the report. "The body camera video shows the two men pushing and punching one another. An officer ran towards the altercation. 'You saw that? I’m filing charges on that bleep,' Hardy tells the officer."

Hardy did not start the physical altercation, according to witnesses, but had been "antagonizing" the other person.

A number of local officials have landed in hot water after being caught making slurs. In New Jersey, a mayor was found to have secretly used racial slurs while speaking with the police chief, and the city paid $400,000 to try to silence a whistleblower. And a jailer in Bullitt County, Kentucky has blamed "stress" on his use of the N-word, and even tried to coerce Black employees to attend a GOP function with him to try to appear less racist.