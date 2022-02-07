Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) warned that without accountability, another attack similar to Jan. 6, 2021, will follow.

He explained that the main purpose of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is to present an honest report about what led to the attack and how to prevent it in the future.

"You're a law professor, and I know you choose your words carefully," said host Mehdi Hasan. "Would you say we're in a fascist political moment right now?"

"I think there clearly is fascistic politics," Raskin explained. "The political scientists will tell you that the best indicator of a successful coup coming is a recent failed coup where the coup plotters get to diagram the weaknesses in the current regime. So, we've got to map that out for democracy and repair the walls, so it doesn't happen to us again."

A video of Raskin watching election results roll in showed him speculating that Republicans would fight the results from that point until Jan. 6. Hasan asked if he ever anticipated anything like what happened on Jan. 6.

"Well, we knew that they were going to try to pull every parliamentary trick in the book and some not in the book," said Raskin. "We expected that they were trying to coerce Mike Pence to declare lawless, unilateral powers to reject Electoral College votes. But as I record in my book, the one thing that we had not taken seriously was the idea that there would be a violent mob insurrection that would overtake Congress and shut down the counting of votes. One of the things that we're trying to determine in the Jan. 6 Select Committee is what was the relationship between the inside coup plotters around Donald Trump and the insurrectionists who broke our windows, attacked our police officers and stormed the Capitol."

The point came after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced on the Fox network that the GOP's goal in 2022 is to "frame up" a 2024 win for Trump.

See the full interview below: