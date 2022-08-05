Watch: CPAC booth features crying man in MAGA hat pretending to be a jailed Jan. 6 rioter
Laure Jedeed/Twitter

A display set up at the Conservative Political Action Conference offered a performative portrayal of jailed U.S. Capitol rioters.

The booth consists of an unidentified man wearing an orange inmate jumpsuit and a MAGA hat sitting in a mock jail cell and crying, and passersby are offered headphones that play testimony from suspects arrested for various offenses during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to freelance journalist Laura Jedeed.

Jedeed noted that the man never broke character for the half hour that she observed the performance, saying that he continued crying throughout the entire time and wrote tally marks on a chalkboard.

Various Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX), have described the Jan. 6 defendants as "political prisoners."

