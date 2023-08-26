CPAC founder Schlapp slapped with new allegations involving two younger men: report

One day after a top Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) official resigned and encouraged further investigations into Chair Matt Schlapp, who was accused of sexually assaulting a Herschel Walker Senate campaign staffer, new allegations surfaced.

Vice Chair Charlie Gerow turned in his resignation Friday, and it was reported that the attorney and communications executive had issued a call for probes over CPAC’s leader. His resignation reportedly followed the departure of fellow board member Timothy Ryan.

Now, the Washington Post has a scoop alleging there are at least two more purported incidents that could be investigated.

"In addition to that lawsuit, some board members and staffers have been told about other incidents involving Schlapp, 55, and two younger men, multiple people with direct knowledge of the situation said," The Washington Post reported Saturday. "In one incident, a staffer said Schlapp attempted to kiss him while drinking late after a work function in 2017. The staffer also provided documentation from that night to The Washington Post showing physical contact that the staffer said was unsolicited."

The report continues:

"In another incident, Schlapp allegedly made unwanted physical advances on someone else’s employee during a CPAC business trip in Palm Beach, Fla., in early 2022, according to multiple people informed of the incident. The alleged victim did not respond to requests for comment."

