crime scene
Photo: Shutterstock

A New York woman was found murdered in her home after police were alerted to a "foul order" coming from her apartment.

Tamara Graham was found dead on the floor of her living room in her Brooklyn apartment on the eighth floor on Dec. 15. It's unknown how long she'd been dead, the New York Post reported.

Police revealed that an autopsy showed the small bone in the middle of her neck, known as the hyoid, was crushed. That typically leads investigators to suspect strangulation.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump rages at Fox News for not giving him positive coverage

There are no suspects yet, and no further information, and police are asking for help from the public.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

SmartNews