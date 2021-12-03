US Marshals announce search for Michigan shooter's parents — hours after their attorney denied they're on the run

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced that it was taking on the search for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old student who committed a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.
The US Marshals have adopted the case of the search for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford HS (Mich.) shooter. The USMS Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team is working in conjunction with the Oakland County Sheriff\u2019s Office on the search.— U.S. Marshals (@U.S. Marshals) 1638570079
This comes just hours after lawyers representing the Crumbleys "said [they] had not fled, but had left town for their own safety and were returning to be arraigned," according to The New York Times.
Earlier today, prosecutors filed four counts of involuntary manslaughter against the Crumbleys.
Their son, Ethan Crumbley, committed the shooting, which left four dead and seven injured, with a handgun purchased by his father just days before on Black Friday.
School officials had caught him looking up ammunition on his cellphone and reported it to school officials, and his mother reportedly told him, "LOL I’m not mad. You have to learn not to get caught.”