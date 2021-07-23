Dallas Cowboys QB roasted after he echoes Marjorie Taylor Greene and bungles basic medical privacy laws

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott is being ridiculed by legal experts -- as well as anyone with a basic knowledge of medical privacy laws.
During a press conference on Friday, Prescott was asked whether he had been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
""I don't necessarily think that's exactly important," Prescott replied. "I think that's HIPAA."
In fact, it does not violate someone's HIPAA rights to ask them to voluntarily disclose their personal medical information. In reality, HIPPA only prohibits a doctor or insurer from disclosing your private medical information to third parties.
Prescott's claim echoed an argument made by QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who earlier this week accused a reporter of violating her HIPAA rights by asking about her vaccination status.
Check out some reactions to Prescott's claims below.
