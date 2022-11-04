'It was always a lie': Dan Crenshaw rips into pro-Trump election deniers
During his "Hold These Truths" podcast, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) told electoral reform advocate Nick Troiano that "behind closed doors" pro-Donald Trump lawmakers admit they know accusations of a stolen 2020 presidential election aren't true and it is a continuing political stunt.

During the conversation with his guest, Crenshaw ripped into his colleagues for pushing the 'Trump is a victim' story, stating, "It was always a lie. The whole thing was always a lie. And it was a lie meant to rile people up.”

According to the HuffPost's Lee Moran, Crenshaw continued, "I’ve talked about this ad nausea, it really made me angry. Because I’m like, the promises you’re making that you’re gonna challenge the electoral college and overturn the election, there’s not even a process for you to do that. It doesn’t even exist.”

He added, "So I was like, ‘What the hell are we doing?’ And I would tell that to people kinda behind closed doors too. Especially a lot of the rabble-rousers, like the political personalities, not even the politicians.”

According to the Texas Republican, Trump's election denial supporters claimed that they were just trying to boost the spirits of Trump voters and the president by amplifying his false claims.

"They’re like, ‘Yeah, we know that, but we just, you know, people just need their last hurrah. Like, they just need to feel like we fought one last time. Trust me, it’ll be fine," he recalled. "And I was like, ‘No, it won’t. That’s not what people believe and that’s not what you’re telling them. And maybe you’re smart enough to know that but like…’ So we have a lot of people in the political world that are just willing to say things they know aren’t true, they know aren’t true."

"It’s a huge manipulation," he added.

