Former President Donald Trump again lashed out at the New York judge overseeing the fraud case brought by the state's attorney general in an overnight rant.

Manhattan judge Arthur Engoron ordered an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements and reports, and prohibited the family-owned company from transferring non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general Letitia James' office, and Trump wailed against the development on Truth Social in a pair of early morning posts.

"A Radical Left Lunatic Judge in New York City, who controls a newspaper dedicated largely to defaming me, who was appointed, & is controlled by, my worst political enemies, & whose purpose was to just do preliminary motions & preparatory work on a case brought by the corrupt and highly partisan Attorney General of New York State prior to being routinely sent to the Commercial Division of the Supreme Court, is refusing to let go of the case," Trump posted at 12:59 a.m. "He is a partisan disaster. A Rigged & Corrupt System!"

Trump followed up on that rant at 6:52 a.m. with another attack on Engoron, who ran unopposed in the 2015 general election after serving for a dozen years on the New York City Civil Court.

"The New York State Court System is being ridiculed all over the World!" Trump raged. "You have a Corrupt, Racist, Weak on Crime Attorney General, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, who campaigned on 'I will get Trump, even though she knew NOTHING about me. Then you have a highly political, biased Judge, who is totally controlled by my worst enemies. His rulings and manner are SICK. He gave his quick hearing, & ridiculous decision, right before Midterms - A No No! He’s worse than Peekaboo, and a real 'Trump Hater.'"

