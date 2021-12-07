GOP's Dan Crenshaw caught bashing right-wing Freedom Caucus 'grifters' in leaked video
(Screenshot via YouTube.com)

A leaked video shows Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) ripping into the "performance artist" members of the GOP caucus whom he accused of being "grifters" who take advantage of conservative voters' fears.

The video shows Crenshaw giving a talk at the Texas Liberty Alliance PAC in which he starts by bashing members of the House Freedom Caucus for often voting against former President Donald Trump's agenda, most infamously when they tanked the House GOP's first attempt at repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Crenshaw then pointed out the Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) voted with Trump even more often than any right-wing Freedom Caucus members, and yet is still viewed as a pariah by the conservative movement.

"We have grifters in our midst... in the conservative movement," Crenshaw said. "Lie after lie after lie. Because they know something, psychologically, about the conservative heart. We're worried about what these people are going to do to us, what they're going to infringe upon us!"

READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene: Jan. 6 defendants are being mocked in jail 'because of the color of their skin'

Although Crenshaw is a staunch conservative, he has in the past feuded with far-right lawmakers such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over her inflammatory and conspiratorial rhetoric.

Watch the video below.

SmartNews Video