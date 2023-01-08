'It seemed very, very pointless': Dan  Crenshaw fumes at MAGA House members forcing 15 McCarthy votes

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Rep Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) walked back accusations that some of his Republican colleagues are "terrorists" but later complained about how they used the opportunity to "degrade" now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R_CA) for days while forcing multiple votes.

Speaking with host Jake Tapper, the Texas Republican said the election of McCarthy didn't have to play out the way it did due to hard-right members demands.

'There was no reason for us to keep voting, keep voting, keep allowing these speeches that just degraded and diminished and insulted Kevin McCarthy," he told the host. "We didn't have to keep doing that. We could have adjourned for the whole week and kept negotiating. So that's where the heartburn is."

"That's what I want people to know," he told host Tapper. "This deal was easy, that wasn't the hard part."

"There's not as much disagreement as everyone thinks on how that rules package went by and what some of the new changes needed to be," he elaborated. "The only thing I'll disagree with this group on is it could have been done earlier. That's what justifies the animosity that occurred all week. It seemed very, very pointless."

Watch below or at the link: