‘Dangerous precedent’: Mitt Romney alleged prosecutorial ‘overreach’ in case against Donald Trump
Mitt Romney / Gage Skidmore.

Mitt Romney is no Donald Trump fan, but the junior senator from Utah on Tuesday issued a statement alleging prosecutorial “overreach” in the case against the former president that he said represents a “dangerous precedent.”

Romney issued the statement shortly after a Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg unsealed a 34-count felony indictment against Trump over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday at his indictment.

“I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office. Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda. No one is above the law, not even former presidents, but everyone is entitled to equal treatment under the law. The prosecutor’s overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public’s faith in our justice system,” Romney's statement said.

“The charges and evidence will be duly considered and the outcome decided by a jury with an obligation to fulfill its responsibility with the utmost care and impartiality. The American voters will ultimately render their own judgement on the former President’s political future.

“Finally, it is also incumbent on all elected leaders to discourage violence and anger in response to this situation.”

