'Living rent-free in Trump's head': Dem candidate fires back at former president
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Democrat Daniel Goldman took a victory lap on Wednesday after receiving a facetious endorsement for Congress from Donald Trump.

"Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to strongly endorse him," Trump posted to Truth Social.

"I do this not because of the fact that he headed up the impeachment Committee and lost, but because he was honorable, fair, and highly intelligent," Trump continued. "While it was my honor to beat him, and beat him badly, Dan Goldman has a wonderful future ahead."

"He will be very compassionate and compromising to those within the Republican Party, and will do everything possible to make sure they have a fair chance at winning against the Radical Left Democrats, who he knows are destroying our Country," Trump charged. "I would like to thank Dan for fighting so hard for America, and for working so tirelessly to stop 'Trump.' He was not easy to beat, but winning against him made me realize just how very talented I am!"

Goldman's campaign responded on Wednesday evening.

"Last week, Donald Trump attacked Dan Goldman, who led his impeachment," Goldman's campaign said in a statement. "Now he's pretending to endorse Goldman."

"This is a pathetic attempt at fooling Democrats who are far smarter than Trump is, and it's clear that only one candidate in NY-10 is living rent-free in Trump's head," Goldman's campaign said.

U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou and others are running in the August 23rd Democratic Party primary for the tenth congressional district nomination.

