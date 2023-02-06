Suicide pact family feared it would be 'the end' if Trump lost election: former acquaintance
Trump 2020 flag

A Pennsylvania family who police say died as part of a suicide pact last week were described by a former acquaintance of being "hell-bent" on seeing former President Donald Trump reelected in 2020.

In an interview with NBC News, Pennsylvania man Bret Stabley said that the Daub family -- 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub -- were conservative Christians who were "very, very huge" Trump supporters.

"They were just so hell-bent on Trump winning, like this could be in the end if he doesn’t," said Stabley, who runs the pro shop at Bowlers Supply in York, Pennsylvania, where both Deborah Daub and Morgan Daub were longtime customers.

A neighbor of the Daubs, who spoke under condition of anonymity, confirmed their deep religious conviction and said that their front yard was "littered" with pro-Trump signs during election season.

READ MORE: 'Full on Satan worship': Conservatives freak out over Sam Smith's Grammy performance

There is no evidence to link the family's suicide pact to the results of the 2020 presidential election, although police haven't provided many additional details about their deaths beyond the fact that the decision to take their own lives appeared to be a "joint decision."

"Police believe Deborah Daub shot and killed her husband and then was shot and killed by Morgan, who died by suicide," writes NBC News. "Police said there were no signs of forced entry or struggle and no evidence that anyone else had been present. An investigation into the deaths has been closed."

A note left by Deborah Daub makes reference to an unspecified "evil that has mounted against Morgan and the family."

SmartNews