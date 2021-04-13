'This wasn't a mistake -- it was murder': Retired cop slams Brooklyn Center police for Daunte Wright shooting
A retired cop on Tuesday slammed the Brooklyn Center Police Department for claiming that one of its officers killed Daunte Wright by accident.

While appearing on CNN, retired Los Angeles Police Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey reacted with incredulity to the notion that a veteran police officer mistook her hand gun for a taser before fatally shooting Wright.

"The police chief is being intellectually dishonest and disingenuous when he tries to tell us that this was a mistake," she said. "This wasn't a mistake -- it was murder."

She then explained that it's impossible to imagine that an officer with years of experience could make such a basic error as mistaking a taser for a service weapon.

"As a 20-year veteran patrol officer, I can promise you we handle our duty weapons daily to make sure that they're properly maintained as we put them in our holster for a number of reasons," she said. "And so it would be impossible almost to make that kind of a mistake, to not know your service weapon, your duty weapon from a taser."

