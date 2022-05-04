Armed man who attacked Dave Chappelle previously wrote a song about him: TMZ
Comedian Dave Chappelle (Photo: Screen capture)

Comedian Dave Chappelle was accosted Tuesday night by a man who ran up on stage during a set he was performing at the Hollywood Bowl. The armed man is now known to be 23-year-old Isaiah Lee of Los Angeles.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Lee describes himself as a "rapper" and has a song he wrote about Chappelle. The words to the song appear to repeat the phrase "laugh at you n***ers a joke" over and over.

In a photo posted to his 32,000 followers, Lee had a digital bloody nose and devil horns.

During the incident, Chappelle was taken down before his team stepped in, beating Lee. Actor Jamie Foxx also rushed in to aid the Chappelle crew.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department statement, Lee is being held on $30,000 bond.

Chappelle was not injured in the attack and later joked, "Oh, now, everybody comes out for the curtain call. Tell that to Jamie Foxx, by the way! Jamie!"

"Whenever you're in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff's hat," Chappelle said.

You can hear his comments below:

