Republicans are about to repeat one of their biggest political flops: conservative

Republicans are on the verge of declaring "total war" on an issue voters care little about, and one conservative predicted disastrous results.

The GOP majority intends to plunge into deep-dive investigations of President Joe Biden and his family, especially son Hunter Biden, and conservative David Frum wrote a column for The Atlantic detailing his sense of déja vu.

"Back in 1995, there was one thing that probably every voting American knew about President Bill Clinton: He was not a good husband," Frum wrote. "But he won the election of 1992 despite revelations of his improper behavior. At another time, that would have removed the allegations from further politics: The voters had adjudicated. No point relitigating the issue."

"Republicans, however, chose to relitigate it," he added.

The GOP oversold what they had on Clinton and managed to talk themselves into believing the wild conspiracy theories they cooked up about Clinton and his wife, which alienated voters for years.

"They focused on a very particular question," Frum wrote. "Clinton had survived scandal in 1992 in large part because his wife, Hillary Clinton, had joined him on television, publicly forgiven him, and asked his critics to back off. Republicans allowed themselves to speculate on why she had done that. The answer they arrived at was that Hillary Clinton was the central figure in an extensive web of criminality who forgave Bill Clinton’s sexual misconduct so that he would protect her financial wrongdoing, up to and including drug smuggling and murder."

Voters weren't interested in the actual evidence of Clinton wrongdoing, and they rejected the wildest claims as false, and Frum suspects they'll do the same when presented with allegations about Biden and his son -- which are a transparent payback for investigations into wrongdoing by Donald Trump and his family.

"What Republicans want instead is an excuse for their enabling of Trump," Frum wrote. "They yearn to spread their fantasy narrative that Biden’s attempts to be a supportive father to an errant son are the moral equivalent of the Trump family’s looting of the U.S. government. Fantasies don’t survive contact with reality, including the democratic reality of elections."

"Unfortunately, fantasies can be generated faster than reality can puncture them," he added. "So off we go with a repeat of an old show — written, directed, and performed by a production company oblivious that it is chasing box-office success by remaking a three-decade-old flop."