Trump-backed candidate sounded ‘foghorn’ of racism after getting endorsement from ‘low-energy Don’

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough accused David Perdue of sounding a "foghorn" of racist rhetoric in the closing days of his Georgia gubernatorial campaign.

The "Morning Joe" host was disgusted by the former GOP senator, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, after he hurled a litany of racist attacks against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams over the weekend.

"I don't know where to start with that," Scarborough said. "No endorsement from low-energy Don is going to erase all the things that happened there. He got replacement theory in there, the fascist refrain of, 'Go back to where you came from,' then you have an old, white millionaire being indignant that Black people might, quote, 'get off the farm.'"

"This is just, this is, this is not a dog whistle, this is, like, a foghorn blaring," he added. "And it's a foghorn through a megaphone, I guess. Again, even an endorsement from low-energy Don is not going to erase the horrors of this."



