Trucker convoy leader arrested for blocking interstate during July 4 protest

(Shutterstock.com)
The leader of a trucker's convoy was arrested by District of Columbia metro police near the National Mall.
David "Santa" Riddell, who heads the 1776 Restoration Movement, was wanted on a warrant issued by authorities in Maryland for blocking an interstate on July 4, and he will be extradited to the state to face charges.
\u201c1776 Restoration Movement (formerly The People\u2019s Convoy) leader David \u201cSanta\u201d Riddell has been arrested by DC Metro Police near the National Mall.\u201d— Zachary Petrizzo (@Zachary Petrizzo) 1657112977
The group, which had been formally known as The People's Convoy, held a rally Wednesday at the National Mall as part of their ongoing protests against coronavirus safety measures and anything else they view as tyranny.
\u201cCop from MPD spoke to the group. He says there is a warrant for Riddell's arrest in the state of Maryland for blocking the roadway on July 4 or 5, and that once the police became away of that they were required to arrest him and he will be extradited to Maryland. 13 of n\u201d— QRR (@QRR) 1657107080
READ MORE: 'Reclusive and unpleasant' Ron DeSantis looks like the heir to Richard Nixon: columnist