Trucker convoy leader arrested for blocking interstate during July 4 protest

The leader of a trucker's convoy was arrested by District of Columbia metro police near the National Mall.

David "Santa" Riddell, who heads the 1776 Restoration Movement, was wanted on a warrant issued by authorities in Maryland for blocking an interstate on July 4, and he will be extradited to the state to face charges.





The group, which had been formally known as The People's Convoy, held a rally Wednesday at the National Mall as part of their ongoing protests against coronavirus safety measures and anything else they view as tyranny.

