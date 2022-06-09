DC chiropractor arrested in Jan. 6 riot after body camera showed him grappling with officer who later took his own life

A Washington, D.C., chiropractor was arrested Wednesday on charges related to his actions during the U.S. Capitol riot.

David Walls-Kaufman, of the Capitol Hill Chiropractic Center, was taken into custody the day before the House Select Committee was scheduled to begin presenting evidence of Donald Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, reported NBC News.

Walls-Kaufman was charged with misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI affidavit shows surveillance photos of Walls-Kaufman taken from nine different security cameras inside the Capitol and from 20 police body cameras, and he was identified by online sleuths in August from images and videos recorded during the riot.

Walls-Kaufman was seen at the front of the mob outside the Speaker's Lobby, where rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by police as she jumped through a broken window as lawmakers fled.

Body camera footage shows the chiropractor grabbing a baton held by the late D.C. Metropolitan police officer Jeffrey Smith, who was later struck in the head with a metal pole and punched in the face, and the officer took his life days later -- and police ruled the death as taking place in the line of duty.

Smith's widow has already sued Walls-Kaufman, whose Facebook page shows posts about a number of election-related conspiracy theories.