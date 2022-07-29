Watch: Former J6 Committee lawyer says it's possible DHS texts were 'intentionally destroyed'
John Wood, who formerly served as an attorney for the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, told CNN's John Berman that it's possible that missing text messages from top Department of Homeland Security officials were deliberately destroyed.

Reacting to news that texts from acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli were lost in a "reset" of their government phones in 2021, Wood said that it's possible that they were deleted as part of a coverup, although he said that it's also very possible that they were simply deleted due to incompetence.

"I see a real mess, where this happened with the Secret Service and with the senior leadership of the Department of Homeland Security," he said. "It's tempting to jump to the conclusion that there's something nefarious there, and that there's an attempt to destroy evidence, but I would not rule out the possibility of just incompetence. But it's hard to believe that this keeps happening in one department."

Wood was then asked what he thought the "worst-case scenario" would be for why the texts were deleted.

"I mean, obviously, the worst-case scenario would be that somebody intentionally destroyed these, because they involved something embarrassing," he said. "But I would not jump to that conclusion. But, you know, it really is unfortunate that these messages seem to be disappearing, particularly the Secret Service ones."

