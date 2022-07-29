Missing Trump administration officials' Jan. 6 texts is a evidence of a 'cover-up': Jonathan Lemire

Reacting to a report from the Washington Post that texts belonging to President Donald Trump’s acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli in the lead up to Jan. 6 appear to have been deleted, Politico editor and MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire, claimed it has all the markings of a "cover-up."

Late Thursday, the Post reported, "The Department of Homeland Security notified the agency’s inspector general in late February that Wolf's and Cuccinelli's texts were lost in a 'reset' of their government phones when they left their jobs in January 2021 in preparation for the new Biden administration."

Combined with the Secret Service also having deleted texts up to and on Jan. 6, Lemire suggested more criminality from the former Trump administration.

"This comes after we learned that Secret Service deleted texts from the day of and the day before the insurrection," stated "Morning Joe" co-host Wille Geist. "So, Jonathan Lemire, the more we hear the worse it gets... It is not just the Secret Service. It is not just a few guys at Homeland Security, it is the leadership of Homeland Security who conveniently, much like the Secret Service, went through some kind of an upgrade that apparently deleted the texts that are maybe now lost to time."

READ MORE: Paul Manafort covertly advised Trump in 2020 -- and kept it secret in the hopes he'd get pardoned

"Nothing suspicious about this at all, Willie," Lemire sarcastically replied. "No, it adds to the growing belief that there is a cover-up in government, whether it is the Secret Service, Homeland Security about what happened around Jan. 6. These text messages would of course provide really useful information to investigators, not just the Jan. 6 Committee, but the Justice Department as they piece together exactly what happened that day, exactly what the former president's response was that day."

"Was there any coordination to get military or law enforcement there?" he continued. "We learned just this week that Trump, despite his lies, did not send the National Guard there -- it was the vice president having to do so."

"It just looks bad that this government is seemingly trying to cover its tracks for what happened that day," he added. "You worked in government, you are supposed to preserve records even on normal records, even on boring days, certainly on Jan 6."

Watch the video below or at this link.