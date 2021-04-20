Democrats block GOP attempt to censure Rep. Maxine Waters

Democrats blocked the Republican minority's attempt to censure Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) for her comments over the weekend urging civil rights activists to stay in the streets and continue the fight for justice. Many of the far-right twisted her words to be about targeting the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial, but the reality is that it was about the verdict and the strive for justice.

According to Politico, there were about three or four centrist Democrats who said that they considered supporting the censure but decided against it.





While the GOP is attacking Waters, they have refused to censure far-right racist members like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Others are complaining that the GOP should also censure Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is part of an investigation into sex trafficking, prostitution, drug use, fraud, and other allegations. In his case, there haven't been any charges handed down from the Justice Department as of yet.

Read the full report at Politico.