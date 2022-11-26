'We can win that war': Democrats prepared to 'punch back' at GOP House investigations

Having learned their lesson years ago when Republican-led House committees investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over the 2012 Benghazi attack that led spawned seemingly endless hearings and no evidence of wrongdoing, Democrats are preparing to battle back as House Republicans promise to launch multiple investigations and impeachment hearings aimed President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and assorted administration officials.
As longtime political observer Eleanor Clift wrote for the Daily Beast, Democrats have every intention of "punching back" at the incoming House GOP leadership including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who is obsessed with revenge after previously being kicked off of congressional committees over her first-term stunts.
According to Clift, with the GOP taking control of the House in January, the investigations of Biden and his son Hunter can expect to meet with resistance and fact-checks from a war room being set up by supporters of the Democrats.
'Things are different this time around—Democrats aren’t going to assume that voters can see through the partisan bluster, and are mounting a war room operation outside the White House," wrote Clift. "The Congressional Integrity Project (a pointed moniker, to be sure) will try to fend off the Republican barrage, and go on the offensive in the information war."
According to Leslie Dach, a senior adviser to CIP, "This is a battle over narratives, and we believe we can win that war. They’re (the GOP) saying it in plain English, they’re trying to hurt Joe Biden. It’s the Trump playbook of personal attacks.”
“I think the American people see the hypocrisy, but we’ll be showing it to them. There’s a simple story to tell, and you have to tell it every day,” Dach added.
According to Clift, "The updated war room harks back to the self-described 'Masters of Disaster,' referring to two Clinton administration aides (Chris Lehane and Mark Fabiani) who successfully steered the White House response to GOP attacks during the 1990s, in part by selective leaking to the media and generally outsmarting the other team."
Jack Pitney, a professor of politics at Claremont-McKenna College, predicted the Republicans leading the charge on these investigations may find out they bit off more than they can chew.
“The vast majority doesn’t have firsthand knowledge of how GOP investigations backfired," he explained. "Unless they come up with some dramatic new information that directly involves President Biden, this tactic is unlikely to succeed and may well backfire.”
“The Democrats know what’s coming,” he elaborated. “It’s the A team versus the gang that can’t shoot straight.”
You can read more here.