Trump says DeSantis could 'hurt himself very badly' with 2024 White House bid
Gage Skidmore.

Donald Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against running for president in 2024 during an interview aboard his "Trump Force One" Boeing 757 following a Monday night rally in Ohio, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Fox reported Trump called for the ouster of Senate GOP Mitch McConnell and had harsh words for two former members of his cabinet.

"Trump said both of his attorney generals — Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr — were his 'two worst' picks, saying they both were 'really bad,'" Fox reported.

Trump also discussed Florida's GOP governor, whom he has nicknamed "Ron DeSantimonious," after being asked if there was a "tiff" between the two.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP voter tells Fox Business he 'kind of abstained' from marking Herschel Walker on the ballot

"There’s not a tiff with me, and I’m way up in the polls," Trump said.

Trump, who is widely expected to announce a 2024 rematch attempt, suggested DeSantis would be wise to remain in Tallahassee.

"I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly," Trump said.

"I really believe he could hurt himself badly," Trump repeated. "I think he would be making a mistake, I think the base would not like it — I don’t think it would be good for the party."

Read the full report.

SmartNews