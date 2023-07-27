'Reset to nowhere': DeSantis campaign's makeover panned as a massive flop
Although Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has tried shaking up his flagging presidential campaign in recent days, Politico's Playbook has dubbed it a flop that can best be described as the "reset to nowhere."

As the report documents, DeSantis' campaign has once again embroiled itself in counterproductive controversies that are highly unlikely to propel the Florida governor to the top of the polls anytime soon.

First, DeSantis floated putting anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the Centers for Disease Control, which even some of his supporters said was a horrific idea.

Next, his campaign repeatedly attacked Trump-backing Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who gently criticized standards in Florida's education system that said teachers should inform students about the benefits slave received from being forced to endure forced labor.

"Does the DeSantis camp think that either one of these fights bodes well for their campaign?" Politico asks rhetorically. "Does it bring them closer to winning the voters they need? What, exactly, is the strategy here? Is it meaningfully different from the one that brought them to this point? What is the much-touted DeSantis 'reset' truly resetting."

The report also quotes Trump aide Jason Miller gleefully shoveling dirt on DeSantis' 2024 campaign, while also predicting that the damage he's causing himself will render him unelectable in 2028 as well.

