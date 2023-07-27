'Not a well man': Legal expert suggests Trump's 'abnormal psychology' is dragging down his defense
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

According to one of the attorneys who assisted in the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the former president is continuing to create problems for his attorneys due to his inability to stay silent about the legal challenges that he is facing and it appears to be a psychological in nature.

In an interview with Salon's Chauncey DeVega on the importance of the former president being brought to trial before not only the 2024 presidential election but also before the Republican party holds its nominating convention, CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen called Trump's mental state into question.

Asked by DeVega about the former president's "inability to remain quiet" where he continues to "incriminate himself," Eisen bluntly stated that, in his opinion, Trump is "not a well man."

The attorney elaborated that he doesn't believe the former president is a candidate for an insanity defense, but that there is still a psychological issue that his lawyers are having to work around.

"If you want to understand his psychology, you need to start by taking a book on abnormal psychology off the shelf and reading it. Whether he's a pathological narcissist, a sociopath or, as some mental health experts claim, a psychopath, something is not right with his mind and behavior," he explained before adding that he does think Trump knows the difference between right and wrong.

He then added, "...but he does have a disorder of some kind as manifested by how he cannot stop talking even when it implicates him."

With that in mind, he continued, "That said, talking about these cases sometimes helps him. Trump is rallying his supporters, raising money and getting emotional support from his followers. Moreover, his constant talk about these cases also helps to taint the jury pool. Do not overlook or minimize that point: There will be Trump supporters in the jury pool when this case is tried in the Southern District of Florida and the Fort Pierce division. But those 'advantages' can be outweighed by the way Trump's talking all the time, as we saw with his CNN town hall in May, ends up seemingly incriminating him."

