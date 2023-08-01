DeSantis backers profanely rage over his campaign's decision to blow money on memes
Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at a "Unite & Win Rally" at Arizona Financial Theatre. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Backers of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are unhappy about his campaign's very-online strategy of creating and distributing controversial memes to boost his candidacy.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, DeSantis supporters fumed about the investment in pro-DeSantis memes and they demanded that he right the ship or wealthy donors would pull the plug.

"If they keep blowing money on f---ing memes, I’m out," one major GOP donor fumed, who then demanded DeSantis "better deliver the greatest debate performance in the world or... I can promise you, a lot of people won’t be giving Ron another nickel.”

One GOP operative who's allied with DeSantis reacted to news that the campaign had a dedicated "meme factory" by only replying, "For f--k's sake."

Another DeSantis ally told the publication that he'd heard rumors of the meme factory but could only hope that they weren't true.

The DeSantis campaign last month booted Nate Hochman, a staffer who retweeted a video that featured a Nazi symbol behind DeSantis as a way of demonstrating the Florida governor's purported strength.

In June, the campaign's Twitter account posted a video attacking former President Donald Trump' support for the LGBTW community that was widely slammed as homophobic.

The DeSantis campaign has now axed one-third of its staffers after it fell significantly behind the 2024 GOP frontrunner, the twice-indicted, twice-impeached Trump.

