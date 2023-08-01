'The alternative had a four-year crime spree!' Ana Navarro stunned by poll showing Biden tied with Trump

Former Republican strategist Ana Navarro on Tuesday expressed surprise at a new New York Times-Siena poll showing President Joe Biden in a dead heat with former President Donald Trump.

In analyzing the poll, Navarro said that while Biden should be in the lead right now, he also had the potential to gain significantly in the race simply by painting a contrast with Trump.

"Joe Biden says something that I think... you're going to hear him say over and over again," she said. "He always says, 'Don't compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.' The alternative is indicted. The alternative had a four-year crime spree in the presidency, that didn't even stop after he left the presidency. So I think that alternative is going to help Joe Biden a lot."

Navarro also said that Biden would benefit from the so-called "double haters" in the poll that were not happy with either Trump or Biden as the presidential choices.

"I have been that 14 percent in the past where I didn't like either candidate," she said. "It happened to me for governor of Florida. It happened to me in 2016, and the bottom line is that as you get closer, the election inches closer, the reality dawns on you that it is a binary choice, and that throwing away your vote is a very stupid thing to do, and so I think more and more people are going to go back to supporting Joe Biden."

