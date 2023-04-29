How Ron DeSantis is attacking the economic engine of his own state
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares a run for the presidency to challenge his one-time ally, former President Donald Trump, his own state is feeling the consequences of his culture wars to satisfy the Republican base.

So said conservative analyst Charlie Sykes on MSNBC Friday.

"You know, Charlie, I don't understand the politics of it," said anchor Joy Reid. "I'll be honest. As somebody who works in campaigns for a hot minute, being cruel and driving Dwyane Wade out of your state, and maybe triggering him to campaign against you in a presidential election, Marjorie Taylor Greene going after Randi Weingarten and saying she's not a real mom because she's a stepmom and because she's LGBTQ, how is that a good argument? Michael Steele destroyed her today, saying oh, sorry, but Jesus' daddy was also a stepparent. To me, I don't understand who this appeals to other than mean trolls who are already going to vote for you."

"So this is what you get for trapping yourself in your own hermetically-sealed ideological bubble," said Sykes. You're talking to yourself. You are listening to your own echo chamber because this plays within that narrow world, and everybody on the outside is saying what are you saying: why is Marjorie Taylor Greene questioning motherhood of others? They have gone out of the habit of thinking how to persuade normal Americans, and it's all about throwing red meat, hitting the buttons. But with Ron DeSantis, he's hit the trifecta here."

Sykes predicted that DeSantis is "going to lose in court," adding, "I think the fight with Disney is politically damaging."

"And then the Dwyane Wade episode also reminds us of the possible economic fallout from this," said Sykes. "All Disney or any other major company has to do is say, we're considering moving some of our thousands of dollars and tens of millions of — actually billions of dollars in economic impact out of the state of Florida. Ron DeSantis is dead. And this is something that had he thought this through, if he was a chess player, he might have thought, if you take on one of the most popular corporations in America, who happens to be one of the economic engines of your state and one of your state's biggest employers, bad things are going to happen in court, in the court of public opinion, and possibly economically. And we're seeing that playing out right now."

