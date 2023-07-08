'It's embarrassing': DeSantis buried for non-stop 'whining' on the campaign trail

Reviewing how the presidential nomination campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has gone to date, a former GOP campaign consultant called out the Florida leader for his continuous whining about how he is being treated by the press.



Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart on "The Saturday Show," Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer claimed the Florida governor's constant complaints about how he is portrayed are "embarrassing."



"Ron DeSantis is saying, one of the things he's blaming for his inability to close the polling gap with Donald Trump, is that it's the media's fault. We are covering his campaign so negatively. Is that the problem? Is it in the media or the candidate?" the MSNBC host prompted.



"The problem is the candidate," Setmayer immediately shot back. "I've never seen a bunch of whiners like this in my life."

"These guys run around with this toxic masculinity trying to portray they are these big tough guys; all they do is whine and complain about what victims they are," she continued. "It's embarrassing and it's definitely not a characteristic of a strong leader. They are wannabes and we see right through it and so do the primary voters. It's unbelievable."



"I have to admit, over at the Lincoln Project we've been predicting for a year and a half that Ron DeSantis didn't have it," she added. "I've said it on your show many times: once voters got to know him the less they would like him. The idea of Ron DeSantis was what attracted people to him until he went on the campaign trail and people realized he's actually whiny."



She then added, "He got snippy with a high school student for asking a basic question. He can't answer a question about January Six, for goodness sake! So even though he has raised all this money, it's giving me Jeb Bush vibes all over again."



