Florida pastor clashes with DeSantis over Black history courses and vows to host them in his church
Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at a "Unite & Win Rally" at Arizona Financial Theatre. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A Florida pastor vows to teach Black history at his church in defiance of the limits Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to place on classroom instruction.

The Republican governor sparked backlash by rejecting an Advanced Placement course on African American studies as part of his high-profile campaign against teaching so-called "critical race theory" and forbidding teachers from discussing LGBTQ issues, and Pastor Andy Allen told CNN he would offer those courses at Allendale Methodist Church.

"When I heard my governor say that this class was of little educational value, and that it was sending the message to, you know, Black and brown students that they are of little educational value, and I wanted to make sure that I sent the message that they are of immeasurable value, and that when the history is written, that they will be filling the pages and the governor is of little value," Allen said.

"We have professors who have been stepping up at the high school and college level that have been in touch with the college board, and we plan to offer the course for credit," he added. "We also plan to offer a version of the course to the general population, because if there is anything that wants the people to make people want to take it more is banning it, so I would like to thank the governor."

Watch video below or at this link.


01 30 2023 10 48 08 www.youtube.com

SmartNews