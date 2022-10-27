DeSantis allies fume Trump has 'hijacked' Florida elections for himself

Former President Donald Trump is holding a Florida campaign rally two days before the election, but Gov. Ron DeSantis isn't invited.

The former president will rally in Miami for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) the Sunday before Election Day, and some DeSantis allies said the move was “an elbow to Ron’s throat” and blamed Trump advisers for the apparent snub, reported Politico.

“You’ve got the Sunday before Election Day totally hijacked by Trump parachuting in on Trump Force One taking up the whole day,” said a longtime Republican consultant close to the governor. “No Republican could go to a DeSantis event that day -- none -- and DeSantis won’t be here? This is big.”

A Trump adviser insisted there was no conflict between the ex-president and the governor, who seems to be a potential 2024 rival for the Republican presidential nomination, and claimed the Florida rally was just one stop in a four-city tour ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

“This is an event President Trump is holding as part of a series of stops he is making for Republican Senate candidates,” the adviser said. “It came after he and Senator Rubio spoke directly.”