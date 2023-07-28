'Ron DeSantis’ Slave Trade Trade School': Brutal ad bludgeons Florida’s new Black history curriculum

The Florida Department of Education's controversial new Black history curriculum critics claim whitewashes the barbarity of slavery in the United States was featured in a brutal attack ad released on Thursday by the Lincoln Project.

The fifty-six-second spot contains references to racially-charged remarks uttered by right-wing media personalities and those made by Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"We're proud of what we've done to be number one in education freedom. But with this new bill I've signed, you ain't seen nothing yet," DeSantis boasted at a recent event.

"Ron DeSantis knows the importance of a good education. Now Floridians are able to enroll at Ron DeSantis' Slave Trade Trade School. Find out how easy it is to learn from home, just not your home for a career in exciting fields such as..." the video begins, splicing in footage of DeSantis saying, "You know, being a blacksmith," and Fox News host declaring, "Slaves did develop skills while they were enslaved and then used those skills as blacksmiths, in agriculture, carpentry, tailoring, painting, domestic service, transportation, in the shipping business."

DeSantis is also shown stating that "they listed everything out and if you have any questions about it, just ask the Department of Education."

The narration adds, "Or get your degree. You can major in rewritten history or generational trauma. Call now."

The commercial concludes by displaying DeSantis claiming, "You should talk to them about it. I mean, I didn't do it and I wasn't involved in it."

