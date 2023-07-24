Ron DeSantis' 'disgraceful' historical illiteracy shredded by CNN panel

A CNN panel on Monday took a hammer to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' claims that being enslaved taught Black Americans valuable life skills.

After playing video of DeSantis saying that slaves could have learned to have been blacksmiths by being made to endure unpaid forced labor, panelist Errol Louis unloaded on the Florida governor for spouting sheer historical illiteracy.

"The reality is he has chosen these noneconomic issues to run on, to attack Black history, to attack what he calls 'wokeness,' you know, to attack women's rights, and abortion rights. those are the issues that is he thinks are going to carry him to the Republican nomination," he said. "In this particular case, it's just a disgraceful hash of history. I mean, they've just got all of the wrong."

Louis then explained how DeSantis' campaign made things even worse for themselves by trying to issue historical evidence to back up DeSantis' statement.

"Even in the clarification after that press conference, they put out this list of, you know, Black people... who would fit into that category... and, you know, I think 12 of the 14 were actually freed men," he said. "They had not been enslaved. They just don't know what they're talking about."

Bloomberg's Mario Parker then chimed in to express bewilderment at DeSantis' apparent campaign strategy.

"He's severely undercutting his general election strategy that he's the candidate that can supersede Donald Trump," he said. "This is disgraceful to defend slavery, to double down on it. And now we're at the point in this campaign where, every couple of weeks, DeSantis is doing something bizarre."

