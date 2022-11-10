‘DeSantis cannot hesitate’ if he wants to end Trump: Former McConnell advisor

With Donald Trump at his most vulnerable point politically since the Jan. 6 attack, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should act with haste if he wants to be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

The dynamics were explained to The New York Times by longtime Mitch McConnell advisor Scott Jennings, who said exit polls show Trump was less popular than Biden and said the former president should not attempt a comeback if wanted Republicans to win.

Jennings noted Trump's quick recovery in the GOP after the Jan. 6 attack.

“The void has to be filled,” Jennings said.

"After Jan. 6, the G.O.P. hesitated and he quickly recovered. DeSantis cannot hesitate," he explained.

The newspaper also reported some GOP operatives are reconsidering working for Trump's 2024 campaign.

