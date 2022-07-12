DeSantis held meeting with Huckabee Sanders and GOP bigwigs as 2024 rumors swirl

With reports swirling that Gov. DeSantis (R-FL) has an eye on supplanting an aspiring Donald Trump as the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee, Politico notes that the Florida governor held a recent informal "get to know each other" meet-up with Republican governors from key states as well as donors and conservative "influencers" in Ft. Lauderdale recently.
Among those attending was former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders who is currently the frontrunner to become the next governor of Arkansas -- following in the footsteps of her father Mike Huckabee.
DeSantis, who has become the new darling of the conservative base, has been polling very well at a time when Republican voters are also saying they don't want a re-run of another Trump presidential bid.
According to the New York Times, based on new polling, "The greatest threat to usurp Mr. Trump within the party is Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who was the second choice with 25 percent and the only other contender with double-digit support. Among primary voters, Mr. DeSantis was the top choice of younger Republicans, those with a college degree and those who said they voted for President Biden in 2020."
As Politico's Daniel Lippman wrote, "Attendees at the event in Fort Lauderdale — which sources described as the most significant assembly of Republican governors outside of the RGA so far this year — included Govs. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Henry McMaster of South Carolina, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma and Bill Lee of Tennessee, Arkansas gubernatorial candidate and former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Maine Gov. and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage and Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt."
The report adds, "The daylong conference featured an informal “get to know you” session over drinks and cigars, a dinner accompanied by a speech from DeSantis, and panels showcasing the visiting governors and conservative pundits moderated by DeSantis."
Politico reports that DeSantis' spokespeople declined to comment on the event.