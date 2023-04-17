Dem strategist ridicules Ron DeSantis for whiny ad begging Trump not to be mean to him

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) released a kind of attack ad against former President Donald Trump for attacking him at a time when he's facing off against a number of state and local prosecutors for legal problems.

While conservative Alice Stewart promoted the ad calling it rational, Democratic strategist Maria Cardona characterized it as a little whiny.

"Donald Trump is the front-runner in the Republican primary right now," said Cardona. "I really don't think he feels he's against the wall. This was an attack ad. It was completely lame. It was just kind of saying, 'Oh, please, don't attack me. Don't do the same thing that the meanie Democrats are doing,' right?"

She went on to explain that there are plenty of substantial things that DeSantis could fight Trump on, but this one isn't it.

"I mean, it was just absolutely devoid of substance, devoid of a real delineating of what's wrong with Trump's character, which is a lot," Cardona continued. "Devoid of delineating what is wrong with Trump's policies, which is a lot. And the reason why I couldn't do that is because there really is no difference between the two, and that's their problem."

CNN host Jim Acosta noted, "It's a sign that maybe some of Trump's attacks on DeSantis are having some effect. They might be working a little bit."

See the exchange below or at the link here.