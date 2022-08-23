5-year-old dies after shooting himself in the face while playing with gun: police

Child protective services is investigating the shooting death of a five-year-old boy in Detroit, Mich. According to local news outlet WDIV, the boy was playing with a firearm at his home located on the 17000 block of Oakfield Avenue on the west side near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway.

The little boy was reportedly playing with the gun in a bedroom of the home around 10:30 p.m. when it discharged in his face, hitting him in the eye. A six-year-old girl was also present during the shooting but was not injured.

The child was taken to the emergency room by a neighbor before being transferred to a local children's hospital where he later died. Initial reports incorrectly noted the boy's age as seven but have since been updated.

The six-year-old girl was removed from the home and placed with Child Protective Services. As of Tuesday morning, the Detroit Police Department was reportedly still looking for the firearm used in the fatal shooting. “Right now we are trying to locate a weapon. We have not been able to recover a weapon at this time,” said the police.

According to the Deputy Chief of the DPD Deshaune Sims, the six-year-old sought help after the shooting. "The six-year-old told his uncle, 'My brother is dying. We need help,'” said Sims. “Unfortunately we are here again. We have been at many of these things and the message is if you have a weapon, put it up, lock it. Keep it away from children. Unfortunately, parents and caretakers are not taking heed to that message."

The boy's uncle is reported in custody.