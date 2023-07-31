'He didn't know anything about that': Andy Biggs admits star witness unaware of Biden 'bribe'

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) attended a deposition with a business association of President Joe Biden's son – and came away with no evidence of corruption.
Following the interview with Devon Archer, Biggs answered questions as he walked away from reporters.
"Can you talk about the bribe at all?" one reporter shouted. "The $5 million bribe?"
"He didn't know anything about it," Biggs replied.
"He didn't know anything about that?" the reporter pressed.
"No," Biggs confirmed.
Biggs was also asked if Archer's testimony made an impeachment inquiry more likely. But Biggs dodged the question.
"It's a different panel, but I think we should do an [impeachment] inquiry," he said.
Republicans have alleged Biden took a $5 million bribe from Burisma, an energy company in Ukraine. Democrats said Archer could not provide evidence linking Biden to his son's business dealings.