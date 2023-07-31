'Linchpin' Devon Archer will prove president 'is the mastermind' of Hunter Biden bribery scheme: Charlie Kirk

Conservative podcaster and activist Charlie Kirk predicted that Devon Archer, a former business associate of Joe Biden's son, would prove that the president was the "mastermind" behind a vast criminal enterprise.

Kirk appeared elated as Archer was giving a behind-closed-doors deposition to members of the House of Representatives on Monday.

"We're finally getting the truth, and Devon Archer is there right now," he said excitedly. "He's mad — where else is Devon Archer going to go? The regime has thrown him aside. The regime cast him aside."

Kirk expected Archer to prove Biden was the architect of a criminal scheme.

"We're just getting an unprecedented window into how all these families operate, the Bidens, the Obamas," Kirk continued. "They do this and have done this for decades. This is the standard operating procedure. The Clintons did this. The Clintons weren't that sloppy. They just kill — well, allegedly kill the people in their circle or they — no, I'm sorry, the people in their circle commit suicide."

He predicted Archer "could bring down the entire deal."

"Devon Archer is the linchpin. He is the epicenter," Kirk declared. "Joe Biden is not an accomplice. Joe Biden is not some sort of passenger. Joe Biden is the mastermind. Joe Biden is the conductor of this corrupt orchestra."

