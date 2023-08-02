James Comer skipped Hunter Biden hearing that he promised would be 'bombshell': report

Despite going on cable news Monday to tout the "bombshell" testimony Devon Archer, a longtime business partner of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, would present to his House Oversight Committee, chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) skipped the hearing, The Daily Beast reported.
Sources speaking to The Beast said Comer was neither present on Capitol Hill for the interview, nor did he participate remotely.
“A few Republicans were disappointed that Chairman Comer didn’t show up to the Archer transcribed interview,” a senior GOP source told The Daily Beast.
“It was like following a general into battle, but the general decided to stay home instead of fight,” the source continued. “Especially when there are other Members who would love to have interviewed Archer but aren’t on the Oversight Committee and not allowed in the room.”
According to a House Oversight Committee spokesperson, Comer "had scheduled commitments with constituents in Kentucky" and was not able to attend.
Comer had touted the Archer appearance as "bombshell," saying the witness had evidence that would tie President Biden to his son's alleged attempts to bribe a Ukrainian businessman. Democrat attendees of the hearing declared it a dud.
