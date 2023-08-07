'Keven Archer': Trump cites nonexistent person to claim Biden facing 'biggest scandal' ever

Former President Donald Trump seemed confused on Monday about the name of a business associate of President Joe Biden's son Hunter.
In a rant on his Truth Social platform, Trump referred to someone named "Keven Archer" instead of Devon Archer, who recently gave a deposition to the House Oversight Committee.
"They just found a letter from Crooked Joe Biden directly to Keven Archer," he wrote. "Oh well, so much for "Joe" not knowing anything about all of the money he extorted."
"At some point the LameStream Media will have to cover this story, perhaps the biggest scandal in U.S. history. When they do, our Country will start to heal!" he added.
According to Fox News, Biden did not mention his son's business in the 2011 note thanking Archer for attending a luncheon.