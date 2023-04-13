Sen. Dianne Feinstein steps down from judiciary panel amid calls for resignation

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Ca.), under growing pressure to resign amid an extended absence due to illness, has asked to be taken off the Judiciary Committee indefinitely while she recovers from shingles, The New York Times reports.
The 89-year-old senior senator from California has been absent from the Senate since contracting shingles in late February. She has since been released from the hospital, but her prolonged absence has resulted in her missing 58 votes as of Monday, The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
“I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee,” Feinstein said in a statement.
Her decision to step down follows calls from House Democrats Ro Khanna (D-Ca.) and Dean Phillips (D-Min.) that she resign.
“Per Sen. Feinstein’s wishes, Majority Leader Schumer will ask the Senate next week to allow another Democratic Senator to temporarily serve on the Judiciary Committee,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.