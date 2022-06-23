'I stand by my statement.' Scott Perry denies seeking pardon from Trump — even as J6 Committee provides receipts

On Thursday, following an explosive day of testimony from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) told Politico reporter Anthony Adragna that he still denies seeking a presidential pardon over the plot to overturn the 2020 election.

"I stand by my statement that I never sought a Presidential pardon for myself or other Members of Congress," said Perry. "At no time did I speak with Miss Hutchinson, a White House scheduler, nor any White House staff about a pardon for myself or any other Member of Congress — this never happened."

This comes despite the committee revealing testimony from White House aides that Perry was among six House Republicans who sought pardons.

Others include Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

READ: Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward — and her husband — hit with DOJ subpoenas: report

Previous reports have shown Perry was an integral part of the Trump team's strategy conversations on how to overturn the 2020 election, with him in contact with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

Legal expert Norm Eisen has argued this effort to seek preemptive pardons could implicate members in a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

